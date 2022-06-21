Hyderabad, Jun 21 (PTI) As many as 800 police personnel will oversee security arrangements for Bonalu festival to be held at Golconda here on June 30, Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Credit Card, Debit Card Rules to Change As Card-Tokenisation Comes Into Effect from July 1; Check Details Here.

Yadav held a review meeting on the festival with officials concerned.

Also Read | Samsung Launches 2022 Soundbar Lineup at Rs 24,990.

Bonalu is a Hindu festival where Goddess Mahakali is worshiped.

He said Bonalu and Bathukamma festivals which are unique to Telangana have now become globally famous after K Chandrashekar Rao become Chief Minister.

The minister said followed by Bonalu in Golconda, the Secunderabad and Hyderabad festivals will be celebrated.

For Golconda Bonalu, about 8.75 lakh water packets and 55,000 water bottles will be kept for devotees. Similarly, four ambulances and five medical camps will be kept in case of requirement, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)