New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Co-working operator 91springboard on Monday said the company has tied up with the University of Arizona to provide virtual courses to Indian students at its shared workspace centres.

The University of Arizona, USA, and 91springboard have partnered to provide undergraduate and graduate courses to students and working professionals, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Realme 6i Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Be Launched in India on July 24.

This is a programme that is tailor-made for virtual learning at 91springboard office spaces across the country.

Students can choose from over 40 undergraduate (4 years) and 20 graduate (2 years) courses in engineering, computer technology, humanities, business management, and applied sciences, among others.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Union Govt Issues New Instructions for Night Duty Allowances for Employees, Check Details.

The courses will be available across 27 co-working centres located in Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Noida from next month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)