New Delhi, July 20: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued new instructions days after the Union government ended the current practice of providing night duty allowance to all employees. The new instructions, issued by the DoPT, will be applicable with effect from July 1, 2017.

Among the major instructions include the consideration of night duty allowance (NDA) for the employees who perform duty between 10 pm and 6 am. The NDA will be paid at the hourly rate equal to basic pay + Dearness Allowance (DA)/200. Adding more, the government has declared that both the basic pay and DA, on which the NDA would be given, will be as per 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission: Haryana Government Freezes Increment on DA, DR for State Govt Employees, Pensioners till July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Crisis.

However, the government has put a ceiling of basic pay of Rs 43,600 per month for entitlement of NDA. Also, the government will give a uniform weightage of 10 minutes for every hour of night duty performed. This new formula will apply to all the employees of ministries and departments.

Meanwhile, the Union government has also said that it will not accept any further compensation wherever the NDA are taken into account. The Union government will work out the amount of NDA separately for each employee, depending on his or her basic pay and on the date of performing night duty.

