New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been invited to be the keynote speaker at the Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) to be held this year on May 21-22 in Seoul, South Korea.

Chadha will join a list of global leaders at the conference, including former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Australian PM Tony Abbott, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and President and CEO of The Asia Foundation Laurel Miller, an official statement of Office of MP said on Monday.

Chadha said, “It is an honour to represent India and its youth at a forum that brings together visionaries from across the globe. It's a unique opportunity to present the India story—of innovation, youth leadership, democratic resilience, and global cooperation—on one of Asia's most respected stages.”

This year's conference is themed “The Rise of Nations: Pathways to Great Prosperity,” and marks South Korea's 80th year of liberation and 75th anniversary of the Korean War.

Chadha will speak on two panels: “The New Political Vanguard: Young Leaders Reshaping Governance in Asia” and “Crisis-Proofing Nations: Health, Climate, and Conflict in a Poly-crisis Era.”

The conference is co-hosted by Chosun Media and the Center for Asia Leadership.

