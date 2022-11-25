New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Global healthcare company Abbott on Friday said it is committed to upgrade 75 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) to Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) across nine states by early 2024.

PHCs will be upgraded in partnership with Americares India Foundation, a health-focused relief and development organisation.

"Currently, Abbott and Americares have upgraded 16 PHCs across Maharashtra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as part of its first phase, serving over 5,00,000 people," it said in a statement.

They plan to upgrade the remaining 59 PHCs across the four mentioned states along with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand by early 2024, it said.

The upgradation is being done as part of the HWC programme with an Abbott grant of about Rs 20 crore.

These centres are vital to support the government's Ayushman Bharat initiative, advancing access to affordable, quality healthcare equitably across the population.

