Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Well-known actor-director, K Bhagyaraj, was honoured at the 15th anniversary celebrations of the World Human Rights Commission and Rescue Center here.

Also Read | Ivana Knoll, Croatian ‘Hottest Football Fan’, Promises To ‘Go Nude’ If Croatia Wins The FIFA World Cup 2022.

Besides him, former Chennai Mayor 'Saidai' S Duraisamy was also presented with award at the event held on Saturday, the organisation's founder SK Saamy said in a release.

Also Read | UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins for Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam At uppsc.up.nic.in; Here's How to Apply.

A pledge to uphold human rights was taken.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)