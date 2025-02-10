Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) The prestigious Jankavi P. Savlaram Memorial Award for 2024 will be presented to veteran actor Uday Sabnis, while the 'Ganga Jamuna Award' will be bestowed upon actress Leena Bhagwat, the Thane civic body said on Monday.

The award ceremony is scheduled for February 23.

This event is jointly organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Jankavi P. Savlaram Kala Samiti.

In addition to honouring Sabnis and Bhagwat, the ceremony will recognise individuals who made significant contributions in various fields, including music, acting, education, and literature, a TMC release said.

The P. Savlaram Award includes a citation and a cash prize of Rs. 75,000. The 'Ganga-Jamuna Award includes a citation and Rs 51,000.

Sabnis has worked in English, Hindi and Marathi languages. As a voice actor, most of his work is Indian but he has also dubbed for foreign films and series.

