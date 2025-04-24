New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday ended nearly 3 per cent higher after the firm reported an 87 per cent rise in the March quarter profit.

The stock went up by 2.48 per cent to settle at Rs 962.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 3.58 per cent to Rs 972.45.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.57 per cent to Rs 963 per share.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, the electricity transmission arm of the Adani Group, on Thursday reported an 87 per cent rise in the March quarter profit to Rs 714 crore, aided by a one-time exceptional income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 381.29 crore in the January-March period of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the company's total income surged to Rs 6,596.39 crore, up 35.9 per cent from Rs 4,855.18 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Q4 (fourth quarter) adjusted PAT of Rs 566 crore, excluding one-time regulatory income of Rs 148 crore, up by 48 per cent," AESL said.

