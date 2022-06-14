New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Shares of Adani Enterprises Limited on Tuesday jumped nearly 6 per cent after billionaire Gautam Adani's logistics-to-energy conglomerate roped in French supermajor TotalEnergies as a partner for its green hydrogen production venture.

The stock gained 5.53 per cent to settle at Rs 2,196.50 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.65 per cent to Rs 2,220.

At the NSE, it rallied 5.66 per cent to end at Rs 2,197.60 apiece.

Adani Enterprises has roped in French supermajor TotalEnergies as a partner for its green hydrogen production venture that will see an investment of USD 50 billion over the next 10 years in producing the carbon-free fuel.

TotalEnergies will acquire 25 per cent shareholding in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) -- the firm that houses Adani Group's new energy business -- for an undisclosed amount, the two firms said in separate statements.

"TotalEnergies has entered into an agreement with (Adani Group's flagship) Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) to acquire a 25 per cent interest in ANIL," the French energy giant said.

ANIL will be the exclusive platform of AEL and TotalEnergies for the production and commercialisation of green hydrogen in India.

