New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said its operational capacity has reached 15.53 GW, including 11 GW solar and 1.9 GW wind.

The company said the 15,539.9 MW operational portfolio can power 7.9 million households. The portfolio includes 11,005.5 MW solar, 1,977.8 MW wind, and 2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity.

“We aim to accelerate even faster (RE capacity addition) from 15,000 MW to 50,000 MW by 2030, remaining steadfast in our mission to power India and the world with sustainable energy solutions,” CEO Ashish Khanna said in a statement.

This marks the fastest and largest capacity addition in India to date, the company claimed adding that this portfolio can power the entire northeast region with renewable energy.

The milestone coincides with AGEL completing 10 years of operations in India.

AGEL is developing the world's largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren land of Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 square km, it is five times the size of Paris and will be even visible from space.

Once complete, it will be the world's largest power plant across all energy sources.

AGEL has operationalized cumulative capacity of 5,355.9 MW renewable energy at Khavda so far.

