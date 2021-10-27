New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported a 30.51 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 968.34 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,393.69 crore in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 4,066.78 crore for the second quarter, against Rs 3,423.16 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses during the quarter under review increased to Rs 2,509.81 crore, compared to Rs 1,622.78 crore a year ago.

