Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Jul 18 (PTI) Noted real estate developer Adissia Developers Pvt Ltd has targeted to garner revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in two years and double its headcount to 500 as it expands operations, a top official said.

The city-headquartered company has roped in popular actress Trisha Krishnan as its brand ambassador.

Adissia Developers Pvt Ltd founder and managing director M V Manikandan said, "Real change does not happen in boardrooms - it happens in the small towns, in villages, in places that deserve more. Adissia is about bridging that gap. We are building not just for today, but for the Tamil Nadu of tomorrow."

Commenting on appointing Trisha Krishnan as the brand ambassador, the company said, "Trisha with her deep Tamil roots and enduring appeal, adds strength to Adissia's mission of bringing credibility, aspiration and quality to all regions of Tamil Nadu".

"We are happy to onboard Trisha as our brand face as we set to work towards achieving Rs 1,000 crore revenue in two years," Manikandan said in a statement issued by the company on Friday.

The company has also set a vision to become IPO ready over the next 10 years.

Adissia Developers has unveiled 'Adissia One' -- a mobile application that has been designed to provide customers with convenience, transparency and easy access. With one click, users can view and store property details seamlessly.

The company was also expanding presence with new projects launching in Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Tirunelveli this year.

It has regional offices in Chennai and an NRI office in Dubai, the company said.

