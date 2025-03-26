New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Aditya Birla Real Estate on Wednesday said its arm Birla Estates has sold housing properties worth Rs 3,000 crore in a new project at Gurugram, Haryana.

The company has sold around 300 housing units.

According to a regultory filing, Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate, achieved "record sales of approximately Rs 3,000 crore" in its project 'Birla Arika' at Gurugram.

This luxury residential project is spread over 13.275 acre of land, with a development potential of 24 lakh square feet.

Birla Estates will develop this project in two phases. In the first phase, it has launched 322 apartments.

K T Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, said: "The launch success of Birla Arikain Sector 31, Gurugram, is a testament to our growth ambitions."

"Birla Arika is our biggest and most successful launch and marks a strategic milestone in our vision to expand our presence in the NCR, one of our key growth markets," Jithendran added.

Mumbai-based Aditya Birla Real Estate has a presence in Bengaluru and Pune markets.

