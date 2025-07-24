Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Specialty chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries on Thursday reported a 57 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 47.02 crore in the June quarter.

Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 29.93 crore during the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed 42 per cent growth during the quarter under review at Rs 256.13 crore against Rs 180.01 crore in the same period a year ago.

"The first quarter of FY26 performance is a reflection of our innovation-led growth, commitment to sustainability and a vision to build a globally recognised brand.

"Strategic partnerships with global giants such as Milliken continue to pave the way for a strong and bright future for Aether Industries," Aether Industries co-founder and director of commercial Rohan Desai said.

Shares of the company settled 0.22 per cent higher at Rs 808.90 apiece on the BSE.

