New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) India's exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by more than 13 per cent during April-November this fiscal to USD 23.26 billion, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The export of rice was the top forex earner at USD 5.93 billion during April-November 2021-22, growing 11 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020-21 when it was USD 5.3 billion, it said.

Meat, dairy and poultry products exports too grew 12 per cent to USD 2.66 billion during the eight months period of this fiscal. Shipments of fruit and vegetables were up by 12 per cent to USD 1.72 billion.

