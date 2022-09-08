New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Agriculture Ministry and industry body FICCI have launched a joint initiative for public-private-partnership (PPP) projects in the far sector.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday launched the Project Management Unit (PMU) on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in agriculture, according to an official statement.

Tomar said the PPP model can be the ideal model for growth in agriculture sector and PPP projects must focus on benefitting the farmers through enhancement of their income.

"If the Government alone continues to do all the work, this is not an ideal situation; better things can be done only with public participation. For the progress of any sector, the government can deliver better with the cooperation of all," he said.

Tomar said industries have all the means and they can promote the agriculture sector.

On its part, the government is undertaking steps to strengthen the agriculture sector through various schemes like the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund worth Rs 1 lakh crore, setting up of 10,000 Farmers Producers Organizations (FPO) and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima scheme.

“If Agriculture is strong, then the country can withstand even the adverse circumstances,” he said.

Agriculture secretary Manoj Ahuja stated that the government should play a catalytic role in facilitating investments in Agriculture sector. Private sector and NGOs should come together and partner with government on projects in Agriculture which will have a multiplier effect, he added.

Shubrakant Panda, Senior Vice President, FICCI expressed confidence that the PMU initiative for PPP in agriculture will accelerate large scale PPP projects in agriculture by leveraging the private sector investments and bring convergence of Government schemes and subsidies.

The government is keen to incentivize PPP initiatives in the Agriculture sector to improve yields, reduce losses and enhance farmer incomes, the statement said.

The PPP initiatives will crowd in private capital in agriculture, leverage public investment and align the Central and State Governments, the Private sector, and farmers in a shared vision of dynamic and value-added growth in the sector. The PPP initiatives will also lead to the convergence of various schemes to benefit farmers and improve their impact.

