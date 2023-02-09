New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) India's agriculture and processed food exports rose by 13 per cent to USD 19.69 billion during April-December this fiscal, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

For 2022-23, an export target of USD 23.6 billion has been fixed by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) that works under the ministry, it said.

Basmati rice exports during April-December increased by 40.26 per cent to USD 3.33 billion. Non Basmati rice shipments grew by 3.35 per cent to USD 4.66 billion during the period.

The outbound shipments of meat, dairy and poultry products, however, dipped by 0.68 per cent to USD 3 billion during the nine-month period of this fiscal.

"Wheat export has registered an increase of 4 percent in nine months of the current fiscal as its export rose to USD 1508 million in April-December 2022 from USD 1452 million in April-December 2021," it added.

