New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Leading farm marketplace Agribazaar on Thursday said it has launched a 'remote sensing crop model' that will help farmers implement precision farming naturally.

Over 10 lakh additional farmers are expected to benefit from this service in the next 12 months. Currently, the services are being offered to over three lakh farmers registered with Agribazaar, the company said in a statement.

Agribazaar added that it was offering remote sensing crop model for the first time in India, while it is available globally.

The Government of India has chosen Agribazaar as one of the partners alongside Microsoft India for its India agri-stack programme, which will widely use this technology, it said.

Speaking on the launch, Agribazaar co-founder and Managing Director Amit Mundawala said this model will help millions of Indian small farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) do farming in a lesser risk-prone manner, incurring fewer expenses and higher yield.

Additionally, the method helps replenish earth by avoiding excessive use of agri-nutrients, water and tilling. "We are the first agri start-up to offer such a service in India," he added.

The model considers soil properties, weather parameters and geographic location. Based on this, it benefits farmers with a data-based decision-making system.

The model aims to address the farmers these questions: What, when and how to sow besides giving the crop calendar and telling farmers when to harvest, it added. HRS hrs

