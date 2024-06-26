Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle ahead of assembly polls, the Haryana government Wednesday transferred 23 IPS and 27 Haryana Police Service officers with immediate effect.

Among the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who have been shuffled included some district police chiefs.

According to a government order, among the IPS officers transferred included Satender Kumar Gupta, Inspector General of Police, Karnal Range, who has been posted as Sonipat Police Commissioner replacing B Satheesh Balan.

Balan has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Jhajjar.

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, Superintendent of Police, Ambala, and Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria will swap places.

Hisar SP Mohit Handa will be the new SP of Karnal in place of Deepak Saharan, who will be the new SP of Hisar.

Vijay Pratap, DCP, Crime, Gurugram, has been posted as SP, Nuh in place of Narendra Bijarniya, who has been made SP, Special Task Force and DCP, Crime, Gurugram.

Gaurav, DCP (East), Sonipat has been posted as Rewari SP in place of Shashank Kumar Sawan, who has been posted as DCP (Headquarters), Jhajjar.

This is the first major reshuffle in the police department carried out by the Nayab Singh Saini government in the state.

Meanwhile, among the HPS officers who have been transferred include Mukesh Kumar, DCP, Crime and Traffic, Panchkula.

Abhilaksh Joshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jagadhri in Yamunanagar has been posted as ACP, Gurugram.

Meena Kumari, DSP (Anti Corruption Bureau-headquarters) has been posted as DSP, Karnal.

