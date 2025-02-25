Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the Tamil Nadu government allegedly for initiating a raid by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on party MLA Amman K Arjunan in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Terming the raid as a 'knee-jerk reaction' by the DMK government 'unleashed' on the AIADMK MLA, Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform X that "it was shameful to conduct the raid to prevent the party's work being effectively carried out by Amman Arjunan."

According to a source, the DVAC had conducted a preliminary enquiry at the legislator's premises over an allegation of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

