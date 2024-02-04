Mohali (Punjab), Feb 4 (PTI) The Federation of Self-Financing Technical Institutions and the All India and Punjab Unaided Colleges Association have urged the All India Council of Technical Education to exempt BBA and BCA colleges from seeking its approval.

Federation of Self-Financing Technical Institutions President Dr Anshu Kataria and Amit Sharma -- the senior vice-president of the Punjab Unaided Colleges Association -- on Sunday met All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) Member Secretary Rajive Kumar and highlighted that BBA, BCA and BMS courses have never been part of it since the passing of the AICTE Act in 1987.

They said bringing these courses under the AICTE's ambit after almost four decades is "shocking".

Kataria said the move will increase the financial burden on students.

Sharma and Kataria also warned that they will be forced to approach the courts if the AICTE does not relax the norms.

