New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The All India Management Association (AIMA) on Friday said it has introduced a six-month management course for promoters and managers of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The special-purpose management skilling programme aims to align the knowledge and competence of MSME leaders with the new economy, AIMA said in a statement.

The launch of the course was announced at AIMA's 11th MSME Convention, which is being held online.

Addressing the Convention, AIMA President C K Ranganathan appreciated the Centre's support to the MSME sector during the COVID-19 crisis.

He said that the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for the MSMEs has saved 13.5 lakh firms from going bankrupt and saved 1.5 crore jobs.

The scheme was the biggest component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat package of the government to help the Indian economy recover and rebuild.

AIMA MSME Committee Chairman J S Juneja said Indian MSMEs, especially the micro-enterprises, had borne the brunt of the impact of the economic disruption during the pandemic and they desperately needed the government to offer a rescue package.

He added that nearly 35 per cent of the MSMEs were facing closure, mainly the micro-enterprises, because they lacked lines of credit from banks and lacked linkages to large companies. HRS hrs

