Hyderabad, Mar 13 (PTI) A delegation of AIMIM legislators on Wednesday met three Police Commissioners in the city and urged them to allow the business establishments to operate during night hours in the month of Ramzan.

On the instructions of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, the party legislators met Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty and Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy, a release from AIMIM said.

The AIMIM legislators requested the Police Commissioners to give necessary directions to police officials to allow establishments such as eateries, hotels, shops, and other businesses to run during the night hours as a large number of people visit the markets and also offer prayers in mosques during the night hours.

The AIMIM team comprised MLAs Kausar Mohiuddin, Jaffar Hussain Mehraj, Mir Zulfeqar Ali, Mohammed Mubeen, Mohammed Majid Hussain, MLCs Mirza Riyaz Ul Hasan Effandi and Mirza Rahmath Baig, the release said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, AIMIM's floor leader in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, had earlier submitted a representation to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy requesting him to grant permission to run the shops and hotels during the night hours in the month of Ramzan under GHMC limits for convenience of people.

