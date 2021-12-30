Coimbatore, Dec 30 (PTI) Air Marshal V P S Rana , Air Officer-in-Charge Administration, Air Headquarters, New Delhi and Commodore Commandant of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC), here, interacted with the college personnel and reviewed various upcoming infrastructure projects, an official release said on Thursday.

Rana was on a three-day visit to the college from December 28 and presented with an impressive ceremonial Guard of Honour on his arrival, the release said.

He was received by Air Commodore Rajnish Verma, AFAC Commandant,

Rana was appreciative of the progress made and complimented the staff for their continued efforts towards the quest for excellence in training and exhorted everyone to scale further heights, the release said.

