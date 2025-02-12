New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Airtel Payments Bank on Wednesday reported 70 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 18.5 crore for December quarter 2024-25.

It had cinched a record growth with quarterly revenue crossing Rs 700 crore, up by 49 per cent year-on-year, a release said.

"The Bank's net profit stood at Rs 18.5 crore, up by 70 per cent YoY and EBITDA grew 66 per cent YoY to Rs 87 crore in Q3 FY25," it said.

During the quarter, the payments bank's Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) exceeded 100 million, up by 62 per cent over the same period previous year.

The annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) of about Rs 4,00,000 crore reflected the growing adoption of the payments bank's digital savings accounts, merchant propositions and other products, it said.

Customer balances also saw a strong increase, crossing Rs 3,332 crore, up 42 per cent YoY.

"This growth is fuelled by the strong adoption of Airtel Payments Bank's digital offerings, with more customers opting for its safe digital account for their daily transactions," the release said.

MD and CEO Anubrata Biswas said as a fully integrated, technology-driven banking platform, Airtel Payments Bank continues to meet the diverse financial needs of both urban and rural customers.

"Notably, we are now India's third-largest mobile bank and the preferred choice for a secure second account," he said.

