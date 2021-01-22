Aizawl, Jan 22 (PTI) The election to the 19-member Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be held on February 16, an official said on Friday.

Mizoram State Election Commissioner Laima Chozah said that polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm.

He said that the last date for filing nomination papers is January 28, while that for withdrawal of candidature is February 1.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January 29 and votes will be counted on February 18.

Repolling, if required, will be held on February 17, the SEC said.

The present AMC's term had ended on December 10 last year, but the election could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, he said. An administrator has been appointed to run the civic body.

"Mizoram registered a significant decline in COVID-19 cases and vaccination drive is being carried out across the state. We have consulted the state government and decided to hold the polls," he said.

The AMC poll is expected to witness a triangular contest among the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress.

In the last election held in 2015, the MNF won 11 seats, while the Congress bagged seven. The Mizoram People's Conference emerged victorious in one seat.

Out of the 19 wards of the AMC, six are reserved for women.

The AMC was established in 2010 under the Mizoram Municipalities Act, 2007.

