New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Friday reported an 82 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 166 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 91 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The sales bookings jumped to Rs 566 crore in the first six months of this fiscal year as against Rs 202 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"Despite all the headwinds, we have continued to charter a growth trajectory with strong pre-sales and are uniquely positioned on account of strong cash-flows, quality land bank and a diversified pipeline of new projects," Dhaval Ajmera, Director of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, said.

He expects some challenges on sales front due to rising mortgage rates in the future, but the impact could be insignificant given the latent demand in real estate sector.

"We are geared up for new launches in the coming quarters as part of our overall strategy to grow and gain market share," Ajmera said.

All property brokerage firms have reported increase in housing sales during the July-September quarter and January-September period of this calendar year as compared to the previous year.

