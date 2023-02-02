New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 29 per cent to Rs 122 crore in the December quarter.

The Vadodara-based drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 172 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,509 crore in the period under review from Rs 1,272 crore in the year-ago period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

"The company witnessed top-line growth across all the verticals. In particular, the API business outperformed with a 65 per cent growth during the quarter," Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Pranav Amin stated.

