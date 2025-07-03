Amaravati, July 3 (PTI) Farmers offering land under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) Rules, 2025, will be entitled to residential plots of up to 1,000 sq yards and commercial plots of up to 450 sq yards, along with other financial and social benefits, an official said on Thursday.

S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), said farmers surrendering an acre of patta (documented) dry land for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati will receive a 1,000 sq yard residential plot and a 250 sq yard commercial plot.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days This Month, Check Region-Wise Bank Holidays Dates.

For an acre of jareebu land (irrigated or riverbank lands), farmers will be allotted a 1,000 sq yard residential plot and a 450 sq yard commercial plot.

Landowners offering land under five other categories will receive plots of varying sizes in Amaravati.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

“The newly formulated LPS Rules broadly adopt the package and social benefits outlined in the 2015 Capital City LPS Rules but introduce key enhancements,” Kumar said in a press release.

The new Land Pooling Scheme rules come as the government plans to turn the greenfield capital city of Amaravati into a ‘mega city' by merging adjacent Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Guntur, and Vijayawada with Amaravati.

The plan involves pooling an additional 40,000 acres of land, in addition to the 54,000 acres already acquired for Amaravati.

The TDP-led NDA government also plans to build an international airport in Amaravati.

In addition to reconstituted plots, landowners and eligible families will receive benefits including an annual annuity of Rs 30,000 for dry land and Rs 50,000 for jareebu land, with annual increments of Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Farmers pooling orchard land—such as lime, sapota, or guava—will receive a one-time additional payment of Rs 1 lakh.

Other benefits include a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 for 10 years for each landless poor family, a one-time agricultural loan waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh for eligible farming families, and free education and healthcare for residents upon declaration of intent.

Additional welfare measures include old age homes for the elderly and needy, subsidised food through Anna Canteens, and the use of tractors and machinery from local farmers in development works.

"These new rules reflect the government's commitment to fast-tracking the Capital Region's development while ensuring inclusive growth for all stakeholders," Kumar said.

The new LPS Rules are designed to be simplified, citizen-friendly, and integrated with technology to enhance transparency and security, the release added.

Water bodies will be strictly preserved in line with National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court directives, and reconstituted plot details will be directly entered into the registration system.

The new regulations come amid rapid development in Amaravati, which is witnessing swift infrastructure and urban expansion, Kumar said.

This growth is expected to significantly impact surrounding rural areas, leading to the development of new urban settlements, satellite towns, and agglomerations, he added.

The government has emphasised the need for investment in urban infrastructure and services to transform these cities into engines of development, capable of lifting millions out of poverty and driving long-term economic growth, Kumar added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)