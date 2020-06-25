New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Ampersand Group, an end-to-end school management services provider, has partnered with Jammu and Kashmir government's Samagra Shiksha programme, under which it will provide online training to teachers.

This is also the first time that a project on this scale has been initiated by any the government with the private industry to train teachers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Ampersand Group said in a release.

Also Read | Baby Elephant Chasing Butterflies in a Viral Video Is Winning Hearts: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day.

The five-day professional development programme in early childhood education commenced from Thursday with a select group of 40 teachers across 40 schools under the Samagra Shiksha programme, an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from pre-school to class 12.

"We have initiated the online teacher training project on a pilot basis under Samagra Shiksha and would like to launch similar exercises with all teachers in the state," Arun Manhas, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, Jammu & Kashmir said.

Also Read | Samsung 2020 QLED 8K TVs to Be Launched in India Next Week: Report.

The training programme will be deployed using the latest techniques of teacher training which is highly scalable and can be rolled out to thousands of teachers across the state after the successful pilot project.

"With this small step, we look to extend our partnership to many such associations in the state and partner them in all aspects of development," said Vinesh Menon, Chief Executive Officer - Education, Skilling & Consulting Services, Ampersand Group. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)