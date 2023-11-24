New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) AmpIn Energy Transition on Friday announced plans to invest Rs 3,100 crore in states including Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

The investments will be made towards setting up renewable energy projects of about 600 MW and a 1.3 GW integrated manufacturing facility of solar cells and modules, the company said in a statement.

"Significant investments are planned in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and the Northeastern states. The investment reflects our commitment of accelerating the renewable energy transition and adoption of clean energy solutions in the Eastern region," the company said.

In the Eastern region, the company said it already has the largest solar open access portfolio of 200 MWp, the largest utility power purchase agreement (PPA) with CESC for a 250 MWp of wind solar hybrid project.

The company is serving marquee customers in the region across diverse sectors such as steel and cement, IT and data centre, heavy engineering, FMCG, utility etc through its projects.

"Our investment in the region marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive the transition to renewables in the region. With the right policy intervention like Green Energy Open Access, the shift to renewables is unstoppable.

"The integrated solar cell & module manufacturing capacity that we are establishing in the region, would strengthen the push to renewables," said Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO, AmpIn Energy Transition.

AmpIn is India's leading renewable energy transition platform with a total portfolio of 3 GWp spread over 17 states of India.

