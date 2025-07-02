Amaravati, Jul 2 (PTI) YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Bangarupalem market yard on July 9 to console mango farmers facing severe losses amid an alleged price crisis, with growers struggling due to plummeting prices and non-procurement by pulp factories.

Speaking to reporters at the YSRCP office in Tirupati, former ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy accused the TDP-led NDA government of "failing to ensure a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for mango growers".

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

They alleged that several pulp factories, reportedly linked to TDP sympathisers, are "refusing to buy mango produce, worsening the crisis in Chittoor and surrounding areas", in a press release.

The leaders said Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had earlier consoled mirchi and tobacco farmers, will now meet mango growers to express solidarity and question the government's alleged inaction.

Also Read | Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

Farmers are reluctant to harvest mangoes due to poor prices and fear of losses, the press release claimed, adding that Chittoor district, known for its Totapuri mangoes, is "witnessing widespread distress".

The YSRCP leaders demanded urgent intervention, calling on pulp factories to purchase mangoes at fair prices.

They urged the NDA government to treat the situation as an agricultural calamity, citing large-scale crop losses and farmer despair.

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)