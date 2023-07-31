Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 31 (PTI) A councillor in Anakapalli district slapped himself with a slipper on Monday for failing to fulfil the promises he made to his voters.

Mulaparthi Ramaraju, councillor, Narsipatnam Municipality (Ward 20), vented his frustration during the council meeting. A video of this act has gone viral.

"It has been 31 months since I have been elected as a councillor but I am unable to solve civic issues like drainage, power, sanitation, roads and other problems in my ward," Ramaraju told PTI, explaining the reason for slapping himself.

The 40-year-old councillor, who ekes out a living by driving an autorickshaw said he tried all options but could not keep up the promises made to voters.

He alleged that the local municipal officials completely ignored Ward 20 and he could not even get a water connection to any of his voters.

Ramaraju said it was better to die in the council meeting for not being able to fulfil the promises as his voters were demanding him to execute the unfulfilled civic works.

The councillor was backed by TDP during the local body polls.

