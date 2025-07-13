Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 13 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh police, in collaboration with the Eluru Urban Development Authority (EUDA), on Sunday inaugurated a 'children's traffic park' in Eluru district, built at Rs 84 lakh.

According to an official release, the initiative aims to promote road safety in an engaging and child-friendly manner.

"This traffic park is a testament to what unified public service can achieve. One of the first Virtual Reality (VR)-themed parks in India, it showcases our joint commitment to safety, learning, and innovation," said TDP MP P Mahesh Kumar Yadav, who also inaugurated it.

Conceptualised by Eluru District Joint Collector Dhathri Reddy, the park includes cycle tracks, VR games, zebra crossings, and mini road models designed to provide immersive traffic education.

"This park is not just for play—it's a mission to educate children. Through VR games and real-life road elements, children and parents learn safety together," said Eluru Superintendent of Police (SP) K Pratap Shiv Kishore.

Special features include a 'Take & Read' book stall, safety quizzes, field trips, and police-child traffic walks to sustain awareness and engagement, the release added.

Kishore highlighted how the park aims to engage both children and parents through interactive modules to foster responsible road behaviour across age groups.

He emphasised the park's potential to instill lifelong awareness of traffic rules—such as helmet use, adherence to zebra crossings, and monsoon safety precautions.

The plan is to train all schoolchildren in the district in a mission mode using the park, the SP added.

