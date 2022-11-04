Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) Electric vehicle manufacturer Switch Mobility on Friday said its Vice Chairman and CEO Andy Palmer has offered to step down, citing personal reasons and has elevated Mahesh Babu as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Palmer has requested the management to let him step down as Vice Chairman and CEO for personal reasons, the company said in a statement here.

Also Read | DRDO DIPAS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 17 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

"To maintain continuity of strategy and execution of plans, the Board has approved the elevation of Mahesh Babu as CEO of Switch Mobility," the company said.

Dheeraj Hinduja would be assuming the role of Executive Chairman immediately, the statement said.

Also Read | Odd-Even May Come Back in Delhi Amid Worsening Air Quality: Know Rules, Expected Date, Previous Exemptions of Traffic Rationing Measure Being Considered by Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Government.

"I would like to personally thank Andy for his vision and commitment since the inception of Switch and what we have achieved so far would not have been possible without his astute leadership," Hinduja said.

"Mahesh has the track record of successfully growing the business in India and I am confident that under his leadership, we can achieve the same in the UK and Europe," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)