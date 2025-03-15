Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Financial services company Angel One on Saturday said it has appointed Rohit Chatter as chief data officer, strengthening the firm's commitment to AI-driven innovation and customer-centric financial solutions.

"Rohit's expertise will play a pivotal role in accelerating Angel One's data-led transformation, strengthen its digital-first approach and enhance the overall investing experience," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | What Is Smishing Scam? Know How You Can Protect Yourself and Take Safety Measures To Avoid SMS Phishing.

Prior to joining Angel One, he (Rohit) was the chief software architect at Walmart Global Tech, leading technology strategy, data science and analytics across its US e-commerce and retail operations, pioneering generative AI at scale, it added.

"With his (Rohit's) leadership, we will push the boundaries of innovation, deliver hyper-personalised experiences and empower millions with smarter financial solutions," Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director at Angel One Ltd, said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)