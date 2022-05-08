New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) To promote exports of tissue culture plants, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) conducted a webinar, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani: IMD Predicts Hotter Days for Tamil Nadu Due to Cyclonic Storm.

The top ten countries importing tissue culture plants from India are the Netherlands, the US, Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan, Kenya, Senegal, Ethiopia and Nepal.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says 'RBI Rate Hike a Surprise As It Came Between 2 Review Meetings'.

In 2020-21, India's exports of tissue culture plants stood at USD 17.17 million, with the Netherlands accounting for around 50 per cent of the shipments, it said.

APEDA has asked the exporters to provide a list of germplasm for particular plants/crops which can be imported from producing countries.

Exporters drew the attention of APEDA officials to issues such as increasing power costs, contamination issues in laboratories, cost of transportation of micro-propagated planting material, lack of harmonization in the HS code of Indian planting material with other nations and objections raised by the forest and quarantine departments which were posing challenges in the export of live planting material, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)