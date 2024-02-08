New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Thursday said it posted a 60 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 245 crore for the December quarter, on account of higher sales.

The healthcare provider had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 153 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenues stood at Rs 4,51 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 4,264 crore a growth of 14 per cent year-on-year, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

"In the pursuit of a healthier nation, Apollo remains steadfast in its belief in the importance of preventive healthcare. Our mission is to empower individuals to safeguard their well-being, preventing the onset of non-communicable diseases," Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy stated.

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals ended 0.96 per cent up at Rs 6,238.95 apiece on the BSE.

