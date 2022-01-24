New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals on Monday said it has tied up with US-based Cleveland Clinic to offer international second opinion services to patients.

As per the initiative, doctors at Apollo would be able to collaborate with leading medical experts at Ohio-headquartered Cleveland Clinic to review complex cases and devise the most appropriate treatment plan.

"At Apollo, we strive to break all barriers that come in the way of patients getting nothing but the best care. Empowering our doctors with global peer support in ratifying the diagnosis and exploring innovative management plans is one step in that direction," Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said in a statement.

The consultation fee for complex conditions would be upwards of Rs 1 lakh.

"Sometimes the procedures for complex conditions like cancers cost upwards of Rs 30 lakh. For some of the treatments, a patient has to travel abroad with family members, to get in touch with a specialist. With this tie up, it can be done over a call with a physician overseas. So we are providing an option to the patient," Reddy noted.

As per the tie up, anyone looking to seek an international second opinion can consult an Apollo consultant, and express interest in the service.

The patient's medical records will then be shared with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic under appropriate consent and a conference call will be scheduled between the international medical expert and Apollo consultants, in presence of the patient.

Based on the patient's health history and case discussion with the Apollo consultant, the international doctor will share insights in the form of a written opinion with the Apollo consultant, who will further discuss and decide the best course of treatment for the patient.

"This new collaboration will help empower Indian patients to work closely with their physician at Apollo Hospitals who can tap into the expertise of Cleveland Clinic's physicians in a way that can enhance patient outcomes and care coordination," The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic CEO Frank McGillin stated.

The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic has around 3,500 clinical specialists in more than 550 advanced subspecialties.

