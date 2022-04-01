Mangaluru, Apr 1 (PTI) Following are Friday's areca and coconut prices:

Areca (per quintal)

Old Supari: Rs 47000 to Rs 53000, model Rs 52000

New Supari: Rs 38000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 42500

Koka:

Rs 25000 to Rs 34000, model Rs 30000

Coconut (per thousand)

1st quality: Rs 16000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 18000

2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 15000, model Rs 14000.

