Vivo, the Chinese phone maker, is reportedly planning to launch the Vivo X80 device soon. Ahead of the launch, Vivo X80 specifications have been tipped online by a tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. According to the tipster, Vivo X80 will be introduced under the X80 Series this month. The other two models are expected to be X80 Pro and X80 Pro+. Vivo X80 Series To Be Launched in India Next Month: Report.

Digital Chat Station has also revealed several key specifications of the Vivo X80 device. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, Vivo X80 is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP secondary shooter and a 12MP Sony IMX663 shooter. For selfies and video calls, the device could carry a 44MP front camera. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its official launch.

