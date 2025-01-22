Uttarkashi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 10-member team of retired military officers on Tuesday left for the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on bicycles as part of an awareness campaign on plastic-free Ganga.

Under the Atulya Ganga Abhiyan, the Army veterans will cover 1,150 km in 11 days by bicycle via Devprayag, Rishikesh, Narora and Kanpur.

The team was flagged off from Ujeli in Uttarkashi by Col Anshuman Bhadauria, Principal of Nehru Mountaineering Institute.

Vishnu Semwal, coordinator of the campaign, said their campaign will run till January 31.

Lieutenant Colonel Hem Lohumi, founder-member of Atulya Ganga Abhiyan, said that retired military officers have been running this campaign for the last several years.

They have walked 5,525 km and covered 3,000 km by cycling to raise awareness on clean Ganga, he said.

