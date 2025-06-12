Itanagar, Jun 12 (PTI) In a bid to strengthen coordination and streamline election-related communication, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain on Thursday convened a meeting with director of Information and Public Relations (IPR) and representatives from various media houses, including print, electronic and social media platforms.

The meeting which took place at Nirvachan Bhawan, was also attended by the joint CEO and deputy CEO.

Sain expressed appreciation for the continued support and active role of the DIPR and media fraternity in disseminating timely and accurate information to the public. He highlighted the critical role of media in promoting voter awareness and underlined that elections are complex processes whose impact goes far beyond polling day, influencing government formation at the national level.

A key outcome of the meeting was a proposal to set up a dedicated election news section within the DIPR to improve communication between electoral authorities and the public.

The IPR director was asked to appoint an officer responsible for this section and share the contact details with the CEO's office.

Deputy CEO Shania Kayem Mize informed the participants about a national-level media workshop being organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi on July 7. Arunachal Pradesh has been allotted ten seats for the event, and media houses were requested to send nominations to the IPR director, by June 20.

The CEO further stressed the importance of relying on verified information, urging all stakeholders to follow official social media handles of the ECI and the state CEO.

