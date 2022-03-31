Itanagar, Mar 31 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to make the loan process for the Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY), online, from next financial year to facilitate the beneficiaries including financial institutions involved in the implementation of the schemes.

A meeting in this regard was convened by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Thursday, in presence of the Agriculture and Horticulture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, IT Secretary Anirudh Singh and others to discuss the modalities, officials informed.

From the financial year 2022-23, the eligible beneficiaries for both the schemes would be able to submit their applications online and avail government subsidy, officials said.

The government has asked a vendor to develop the software who would present the prototype of the software on April 11 next and the final launch of the online portal has been fixed on April 15 this year.

The chief secretary said that with the launch of the software, the delays and confusions in the loan process would be minimised and subsidies would be credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries on time.

A group of senior officers from NIC, IT, Agriculture and Horticulture along with senior consultant of CM Dashboard N Yadav will oversee the operation of the software on daily basis.

Once such a digital platform is developed and commissioned, it would be used for such frontend subsidy schemes including in the sectors of fisheries, animal husbandry and veterinary and plantation, the officials added.

The state government had on September last year, launched two ambitious schemes, 'Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojna' for the agriculture sector and 'Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojna'.

Both ANKY and ANBY are credit-linked schemes to boost agriculture and horticulture sectors and to ensure doubling of farmers' income, with a plan outlay of Rs 60 crore each for both the schemes during the 2021-22 Budget.

The schemes are unique as both are based on front-ended subsidies with components of 45 per cent government subsidy, 45 per cent bank loan and ten per cent to be borne by the beneficiary.

The credit link for the schemes would be provided to the beneficiaries by SBI, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank and Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Apex Bank.

In this year's Budget, the state government had announced to extend the scheme to fisheries, animal husbandry and veterinary and plantation sectors with adequate funding.

