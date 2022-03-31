OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India launch is set for tonight at 7:30 pm IST. The company has been teasing the highly anticipated device on its Twitter account. The Chinese tech giant will also launch OnePlus Buds Pro Silver Edition and Bullets Wireless Z2, along with the OnePlus 10 Pro. The flagship OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has already been launched in China and the Indian model will carry similar specifications as that of the Chinese model. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Launch Event Tonight, Here’s How To Watch Live Streaming.

Ahead of its launch, prices of the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone have been leaked online by tipster Abhishek Yadav. According to Yadav, the price of OnePlus 10 Pro will start at Rs 66,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model will retail at Rs 71,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: Waqar Khan)

It's time to show, how well do you know the new #OnePlus10Pro? Guess the price before 7:45 PM today in the comments below and stand a chance to win one (Check the rules in the comments below) pic.twitter.com/TG3hGDxMEA — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 31, 2022

The handset has also been teased on Amazon, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. The smartphone is said to go on sale from April 5, 2022, via the OnePlus website and Amazon India.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch 2k Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 48MP triple rear camera module, a 32MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support and more.

