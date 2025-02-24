New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely was on Monday sworn in as the pro-tem speaker of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly.

Ahead of its first sitting of the assembly, Lovely was administered the oath by LG Vinai Kumar Saxena at the Raj Niwas.

Lovely, who is one of the senior-most legislators of the House, will administer oath to the newly elected MLAs.

Later in the day the election of the new Speaker will be held with BJP MLA Vijender Gupta likely to be chosen for the post.

The BJP ended the decade-long rule of the AAP in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the February 5 Assembly elections. The Opposition AAP has 22 MLAs in the House.

AAP MLAs have unanimously elected former Delhi chief minister Atishi as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

