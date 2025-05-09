New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Asia Index, subsidiary of stock exchange BSE, on Friday announced the launch of a new index - BSE Dividend Leaders 50.

The index measures the performance of companies in the BSE 500 index that have consistently paid dividends over the past 10 years. It is reconstituted annually in December, Asia Index said in a statement.

"This index shines a spotlight on quality businesses that have demonstrated consistent dividend payouts -- a hallmark of financial resilience, capital discipline, and shareholder commitment," Ashutosh Singh, MD and CEO of Asia Index, said.

This new index can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds as well as gauging the performance of various sectors in India, Asia Index said.

Also, it can be used for benchmarking of PMS strategies, mutual fund schemes and fund portfolios, it added.

