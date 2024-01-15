New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Four assailants tried to break into a house in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area by opening fire and throwing bricks at the door and windowpanes, police said on Monday.

The incident which took place last week was captured on CCTV camera, they added.

The purported footage showed one of the accused firing a bullet shot at a windowpane of the house.

One of the accused threw a brick at the window while another tried to break it using a sharp weapon. A person was seen slamming the door.

The police said a probe is underway in the matter.

