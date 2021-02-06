Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday distributed media fellowships and one-time financial assistance to journalists in the state.

He also presented appointment letters to newly recruited officers and awards to the best performing district and sub-divisional offices of the Information and Public Relations Department.

Sonowal urged the officers of the department to play a pro-active role in taking the message of the government schemes to the people and seek regular feedback.

The state government has undertaken several schemes for the benefit of the journalists, he added.

