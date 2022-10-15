Guwahati, Oct 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said on Saturday that the Assam government was working on a tea policy as per the requirements of the industry.

Also Read | Indian Army Sings MoU With 11 Banks, Including HDFC, ICICI, Axis, Kotak Mahindra for Agniveer Salary Package.

Sarma affirmed the government's commitment to the growth of the sector, which is the largest industry in the state.

Also Read | Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd's Net Profit Drops 11.4% in Second Quarter on Flattish Revenue.

"Held a meeting to review a draft tea policy & proposed making it more reflective of the needs of stakeholders," Sarma tweeted.

"Also suggested making Assam Tea Policy broad based, aligning with requirements of the industry," he added.

As per a presentation made at the meeting, Assam accounts for over 50 per cent of the country's tea production and close to 12 per cent of the global production.

More than 50 per cent of the state's tea is produced by small tea growers. Over 50 lac livelihoods are directly or indirectly impacted by the industry.

More than 1,000 lac kg of tea is exported annually from the state, resulting in earning of Rs 3,000 crore in foreign exchange for the state exchequer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)